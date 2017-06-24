There’s A New Veggie Burger in the DFW That Looks and Bleeds like Beef

Hopdoddy burger bar is leading the way for a new kind of veggie burger in the lone star state.

Would you try a plant based veggie burger? According to WFAA local restaurant Hopdoddy is rolling out a new burger at all its Texas locations, including the 3 here in DFW. The New burger is called the Imposible burger, developed by by a scientist at Stanford university. The Burger is made with a proprietary blend of potato protein, wheat protein, and other plant-based ingredients. The Imposible burger looks like beef, burns like and even bleeds like beef. The other purpose of making this new burger is that it’s Eco- Friendly. The burger requires far less water and land and emits nearly 90 percent fewer greenhouses gases than a meat-based burger. What are your thoughts on this new burger? Would you try it for $14 at Hopdoddy? Let us know in the comments.