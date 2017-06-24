Stephen Colbert Announces On Russian TV Show, He’s Considering a 2020 Presidential Run

I guess celebrities are going to be presidential candidates now.

In a video released on Friday, Stephen Colbert appeared on “Evening Urgant,” a late-night talk show that airs on Russia’s Channel 1. During the interview Urgant and Colbert played Russian roulette with shots of vodka. Towards the end of their drinking game, Colbert asked if could make an announcement, “By the way, can I announce something?” He continued, “I’m here in Russia … I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please, just come let me know.” The whole interview was conducted in both English and Russian. Check out the whole interview below and see how crazy Russian talk shows get.