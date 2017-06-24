Parents Admit To Feeding Their Kids Dog Treats After Packages Featuring Scooby Doo Were Placed Next To Potato Chips

Who doesn’t love a good Scooby Snack once in a while, that is if you are a dog of course?

Some parents in New Zealand were left dumbfounded after their kids rejected the treats they gave them in total disgust. Turns out, these packages of Scooby Snacks were not meant for children at all. These parents gave their kids dog treats.

These packages of Scooby Snacks, featuring the cartoon dog in all his glory, were placed right near packages of “crisps and snacks” in a grocery store in New Zealand, and parents bought them mistaken them for human snacks.

New Zealand mothers feed children 'Scooby Snacks', unaware that they're dog treats https://t.co/MDs0ipp1Ut pic.twitter.com/bowyCsZAKZ — SCMP News (@SCMP_News) June 15, 2017

Antoinette Laird, spokeswoman for Foodstuffs, the company that owns the Pak’nSave grocery chain where the treats were purchased, said “Unfortunately it appears some customers mistook them for human food. On reflection, we can see how the cartoon characters on the packaging might be confusing!”

We think putting them next to human food probably added to the confusion!

Even though the treats were clearly labeled as being for dogs, parents still fed them to their kids, to surprisingly mixed reviews. One wrote, “I wondered why my boy didn’t like the taste of them.” Another wrote, “A child at work had these today. By the time I saw it she had eaten all of them.”

There’s no worry needed, as the treats are human-friendly, although the taste might not say the same. The incident is embarrassing more than anything, but the store still pulled the snacks from the shelves in order to prevent further occurrences.

Via BBC