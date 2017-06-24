Lady Gaga is Slaying on The Hiking Trails

June 24, 2017 1:59 PM
Only Lady Gaga could go on a hike through the woods in heels.

Gaga was spotted walking with her boyfriend Christian Carino in Montauk, New York. While Carino looks like a pretty average hiker in shorts, tank and sneakers, Gaga looks like she’ll be headed to the club after this hike. Gaga was seen wearing a long black skirt and a twisted, ruffled black crop top with a pair of nude high-heeled pumps. This isn’t the most absurd outfit she’s worn, but an interesting choice to go hiking in the Hampton’s in. Check out the pics below.

