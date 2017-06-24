Its So Hot in Arizona Right Now, Everything is Literally Melting

It may be raining here in the DFW, but the state of Arizona is enduring some record breaking heat.

Texas may get hot during the summer, but Arizona might have us beat. People across social media have been sharing their experiences of what the heat is like right now, and everything is melting. Mainly though anything plastic that’s left outside is melting. Pics have surfaced of a plastic mailbox that has folded over and collapsed, others have started baking cookies on the dash board of their cars, one guy’s CD even warped from the heat. Check out these crazy pics below.

This plastic mailbox melted due to the heat in Mesa, Arizona from mildlyinteresting

View post on imgur.com

