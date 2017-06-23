Which Star Wars Toy Does Mark Hamill Think is the Goofiest of All Time?

June 23, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Toys

There are a lot of Star Wars toys out there, so many Luke Skywalker himself hasn’t even seen all of them.

There have been so many different variations of Star Wars toys, the Darth Vader toaster, giant hands and little body characters, and even a Darth Vader death star transformer. Recently Star Wars Star Mark Hamill was asked on twitter which toy he thought was the silliest, and I think he might be right. Hamill responded “Too many to choose just 1, but the Luke that could be removed from a disemboweled Tauntaun certainly comes to mind.” There was even a whole commercial for the action figures. Check out the tweet and video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live