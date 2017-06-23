Which Star Wars Toy Does Mark Hamill Think is the Goofiest of All Time?

There are a lot of Star Wars toys out there, so many Luke Skywalker himself hasn’t even seen all of them.

There have been so many different variations of Star Wars toys, the Darth Vader toaster, giant hands and little body characters, and even a Darth Vader death star transformer. Recently Star Wars Star Mark Hamill was asked on twitter which toy he thought was the silliest, and I think he might be right. Hamill responded “Too many to choose just 1, but the Luke that could be removed from a disemboweled Tauntaun certainly comes to mind.” There was even a whole commercial for the action figures. Check out the tweet and video below.