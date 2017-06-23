Want To Buy A $185 Prada Paperclip?

June 23, 2017 8:26 AM By JT
Filed Under: Barneys, Buzzfeed, Paperclip, Prada

I present to you the $185 Prada paperclip from Barneys (check it out below)!

According to the store’s website, it’s a, “paperclip-shaped money clip.”  But, just so everyone can see how much you’ve spent, there’s “Prada” engraved on the paperclip.  It’s 6.25cm long, 2.25cm wide, and made in Italy.

Yeah…that changes my mind!

Source: BuzzFeed

