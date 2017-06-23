Texas Woman Is Going Through Plastic Surgery To Look Like Melania Trump

Claudia Sierra, who lives in Cypress, Texas (about 30 minutes northwest of Houston) has already started her “Melania Makeover!”

This past Tuesday, Claudia kicked-off the eight-surgery marathon in an effort to look like President Donald Trump’s better half: Melania Trump.

Dr. Franklin Rose, Claudia’s plastic surgeon, says that his patients used to want to look like Ivanka Trump…but now Melania Trump has pulled ahead in the race.

Claudia, a cancer survivor, said she wants to feel like the first lady she knows she is inside: and is currently undergoing revision rhinoplasty, liposuction, eyelid lift, revision breast reconstruction, Brazilian butt lift, unspecified injectable treatments, Botox, tummy tuck, and fillers.

If you want to keep up with Claudia Sierra’s story on the television, Inside Edition will be covering it this fall.

Check out a video of Claudia getting some of the work done:

Source: Houston Chronicle

