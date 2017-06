It’s one of the “blockbuster” movies that came out in the spring, and left the theaters almost as quickly. A TV series remake into a film. GO GO POWER RANGERS!

It ended up making about $140 million overall. The film recast the original Power Rangers with new “teens with attitude”.

Well, the Screen Junkies saw that and brought their own attitude to the film. No better way to do that than with an Honest Trailer.