Johnny Depp Jokes About Assassinating President Donald Trump

In front of 1,500 screaming fans at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, Depp joked, “Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help. This is going to be in the press and it’ll be horrible. But I like that you’re all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify, I’m not an actor, I lie for a living. Been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Depp was speaking at Cineramageddon, a drive-in cinema, while taking questions from the audience and introducing his 2004 film The Libertine.

If you know your American history, you know Depp was referring to John Wilkes Booth (an actor) who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Apparently the Secret Service is aware of Depp’s comments about President Trump.

