Who knew delivering pizza could be so awesome.

If you had to choose between the pizza you just ordered or a mystery prize in a pizza box, which would you choose? That’s the question Both James Corden and Seth Rogan asked customers of Prime Pizza who were expecting just their pizza, but instead got celebrities. Not everyone’s prize was fun and filled with surprises, their first costumer was from Texas and just moved to Los Angles. Check out the hilarious video below.