Jack’s Nine @ 9 Lost 80s Live

Friday, June 23, 2017
We’re giving away tickets to our Lost 80s Live concert ALL day today! In celebration, this Nine @ 9 is all about our Lost 80s headliners! Tickets & details HERE.
Berlin-No More Words
Tommy Tutone- 867-5309
Wang Chung-Dance Hall Days
Naked Eyes-Promises Promises
Dramarama-Anything Anything
Information Society-Whats On Your Mind
Cutting Crew-I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight
When In Rome-The Promise
Wang Chung-Everybody Have Fun Tonight
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.