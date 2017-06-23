Jack’s Nine @ 9 Lost 80s Live

Friday, June 23, 2017

We’re giving away tickets to our Lost 80s Live concert ALL day today! In celebration, this Nine @ 9 is all about our Lost 80s headliners! Tickets & details HERE.

Berlin-No More Words

Tommy Tutone- 867-5309

Wang Chung-Dance Hall Days

Naked Eyes-Promises Promises

Dramarama-Anything Anything

Information Society-Whats On Your Mind

Cutting Crew-I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight

When In Rome-The Promise

Wang Chung-Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.