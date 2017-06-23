Iron Maiden Played a Pick Up Soccer Game With FC Dallas Before Their Show

June 23, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Iron Maiden, soccer game

Apparently the band likes to get out and play soccer in their free time while on the road.

According to CBS DFW bassist Steve Harris said playing soccer is a passion many bands and Iron Maiden crew members have.“Well I just love playing futbol… we’ve already played four matches already in Europe… ten on the last tour last year,” said Harris. FC Dallas and Frisco ISD put this all together on Thursday night at the Frisco High School’s soccer field. Word got out and a few fans showed in support. FC Dallas staffers served as soccer players and the opposing team for the scrimmage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live