Guns N’ Roses Keep Fans Waiting, for a Good Reason

By Robyn Collins

Guns N’ Roses have had a history in the past of keeping fans waiting.

Thursday night (June 22) in Hanover, Germany, was reminiscent of those days, with a few exceptions. This time around, the band apologized for the delays, explained them, then brought out a big surprise to make it worth the wait.

Guns N’ Roses are on the road for their Not in This Lifetime… tour which thankfully has brought about the reunion of Slash and Duff McKagan,

At first, the band delayed the show for the fans, tweeting, “Tonight’s show will start 15 mins later than scheduled to ensure that all 20k attendees still waiting to enter are inside the venue.”

Shortly after, the delay was out of their control as a storm rolled through.

Finally, they tweeted that another force of nature was coming through, and it was Axl Rose’s AC/DC bandmate Angus Young.

The two had worked together before when Rose performed for AC/DC on their last tour when vocalist Brian Johnson had to leave the band so he wouldn’t destroy his hearing. The group played, “Whole Lotta Rosie.”

G N’R is slated to play an intimate gig at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York on July 20, which will kick off the next string of dates.

Guitarist Richard Fortus revealed that the group has been recording a bunch of ideas, according to Loudwire, so it’s possible there could be a new record on the way.