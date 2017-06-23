Ever Wonder What Katy Perry And Bruno Mars Do “Behind The Scenes?”

We all like to take a peek behind the curtain.

Katy Perry and Bruno Mars have both given us a glimpse.

Katy just released a video yesterday of her at the One Love Manchester concert earlier this month. Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Mac Miller all make an appearance (you can watch that above).

Bruno also released rehearsal footage yesterday of him polishing-up his Grammy performance where he paid tribute to Prince (you can watch that below).

Sources: Billboard and Variety

