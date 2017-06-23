Couples Married During This Month Most Likely To Cheat

A survey by AshleyMadison.com, the dating site for married people, reveals that people, who marry in the Summer are more likely to cheat.

AshleyMadison founder Noel Biderman says: “The correlation between the months in which people were wed and the tendency to cheat is an interesting one, and by looking at the data, it’s clear that wedding months have something to do with the predisposition to have an affair. June, July and August are the most expensive months for weddings and couples starting out their marriages with financial worries may be more apt to cheat down the road.”

MOST LIKELY:

June

August

July

LEAST LIKELY:

February

December

January

So People, who marry in the Winter are the least likely to cheat, followed by fall and spring.