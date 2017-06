Tom Brady took on guys twice his size while on a tour with Under Armour in Tokyo, Japan. Brady and his son, Jack, got an inside look at a group of Sumo Wrestlers training. Being the competitive athlete he his, Tom stepped into the circle to square off against a professional Sumo Wrestler.

Well, he didn’t win… but he also didn’t get completely destroyed either. To Brady’s credit he held his ground pretty well for a QB.

Via TMZ