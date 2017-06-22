This Amazing Homemade ‘Iron Man’ Suit Is Sure To Win Any Costume Contest

June 22, 2017 3:40 PM
Wu Yo-ting, a Chinese cosplay enthusiast, has created created a homemade ‘Iron Man’ suit so realistic that it could probably hold up to the original movie prop suit. The suit was built completely from scratch, with a combination of foam, hockey pads, and features working lights and a face plate that opens and closes automatically, just like in the movies.

Yo-ting is part of a group of costume makers called ‘Masker,’ who have all made some pretty incredible costumes. The suit takes three weeks to prepare, and a total of two months to make.

Wu has also made some of these amazing suits for the ‘Make a Wish’ foundation. It doesn’t get much cuter than this little kid absolutely loving his new suit…

Via Mashable

