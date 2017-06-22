The Powerful Trailer for Boston Marathon Bombing Movie ‘Stronger’ is Here

The first look at Stronger, a drama recounting the Boston Marathon bombing is officially here. Based on a true story, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jeff Bauman, who lost both of his legs on that day while he was cheering on for his girlfriend.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Gyllenhaal as Bauman is a working-class man Boston who was attending the marathon in hopes to win back his ex-girlfriend Erin, played by Tatiana Maslany. While waiting for her at the finish line a blast occurs, and the story unravels from there. He loses both of his legs in the attack, which killed three people and injured more than 260 in total. Gyllenhaal continues on helping law enforcement identify one of the main bombers. The story highlights the months of physical and emotional rehabilitation that followed, with the support of Erin and his family.

The trailer also includes a real depiction of the bombing that took place. You can watch the full trailer below.