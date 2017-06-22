Snapchat Releases New Feature Where Everyone Can See Your Location

The newest update for Snapchat came with a brand new feature called Snap Map. Basically, now you can see where all your friends are on one big map. Snap Map is activated by pinching two fingers together on the camera screen while using the app. From there you’re greeted to a map with icons that show your friends’ locations. Tapping on one of your friends will pull up a collection of their most recent photos and snap stories.

If none of your friends are around you can also see what popular around town. The app will show you stories from other Snapchat users that are out and around.

Now, if you’re like most people and think that having your location constantly shared with a bunch of other people is a little creepy then you can tun on ‘ghost mode’ or simply disable location services on your phone.