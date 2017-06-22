People Down in Beaumont Rush to Liquor Store to Prep for Tropical Storm Cindy

June 22, 2017 8:51 PM
Filed Under: Beaumont, Liquor Store, Tropical Storm Cindy

Now that’s how you prepare for a storm.

We here in north Texas may not have been affected by tropical storm Cindy, but our neighbors to the south did get hit with heavy amounts of rain. Just about everyone down south knows to prepare for a storm stock up on gas, food and liquor. Jacque Masse, of KBMT Reported that at Mike’s Liquor store North 23rd St in Beaumont saw a spike in costumers stocking up on liquor so they can wait out the storm. The owner of the store, Mike said he saw more customers than usual come into his store this afternoon. He said people were buying larger amounts of liquor like a half gallon. Some costumers were throwing a storm party like Ron McHenry. “A couple of fireballs, couple of this and that a 12 pack of beer whatever we feel we need…I have to get everything all done at the house and we sit around for the neighbors to come around and have a party,” Check out the full story below.

