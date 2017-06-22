Michael Kors Interview Crashed By Anti-Fur Activists

Michael Kors got a not so pleasant surprise during an interview with Alina Cho at The Met in NYC on Wednesday night when a group of anti-fur protesters busted in yelling at the fashion designer. The activists yelled animal noises at Kors among other things. They also held up signs with various “fur is murder” signs.

Kors understandably got pretty overwhelmed, yelling “get away from me!” as the protesters charged the stage. This was reportedly the same group of activists that crashed Kelly Rowland’s book signing back in April.

Via TMZ