Man Causes Traffic Jam In Order To Take Selfie With The Rock

It’s not uncommon for fans to go out of their way to meet one of their favorite celebrities and heroes.
In fact, it’s not that uncommon for rabid fans to cause an inconvenience for not only the celebrity they want to meet, but for the common folk who just happen to be in the same area as said celebrity. Case in point this fella, who noticed The Rock driving along next to him. Naturally, the fan freaked out, and The Rock noticed the fan freaking out, so he rolled down his window to say “Whassup.”
So of course, the fan freaks out more, jumps out of his car, IN THE MIDDLE OF TRAFFIC, and approaches The Rock to try and snag a selfie. Of course, The Rock, being the King of Hollywood that he is, obliges, and luckily he filmed it so we can all enjoy this fan causing a major disturbance so he could meet this hero.
WARNING, the video does contain some salty language, so please proceed with caution!
Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy 😉 I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy shit Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. 🤙🏾 #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld
Via BroBible