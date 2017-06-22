LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Brooks!

Brooks is an amazing little boy that was found wandering the streets. He was picked up by a good Samaritan and taken to the shelter where he waited for his family. Sadly, like in so many cases, his family never came. The shelter staff loved him so they pleaded for rescue and when an LHS volunteer heard his story, she took him into foster care where he now waits for his furrever family! Could it be yours?
Brooks is a very sweet and gentle soul. He is deaf but is very smart and picks up routines quickly. He is quite the gentleman thus is allowed to roam free while his foster family is away. He loves to explore the yard but mostly lay in his bed by his foster mom and watch her cook:) He does great with doggies of all sizes and given his gentle disposition would likely do well with cats. And given his age , he would likely do well with older considerate kiddos.
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society
Sweet Brooks is an 8 year old Miniature Scnhauzer and weighs about 13 lbs. He is neutered, HW negative, UTD on vaccines, and micro-chipped. He does well in the car and on leash. He is house trained and crate trained. Brooks sleeps quietly in his crate throughout the night.
Soooo , if you are interested in meeting this deserving soul, please fill out an application online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/. His foster family will be in touch within 24 hrs VIA EMAIL.