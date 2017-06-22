Kelly Clarkson Helps a Fan Pull a Surprise Proposal [Video]

Kelly Clarkson made a couple’s special moment extra special recently. Some people would say they wait a lifetime for a moment like this (we had to). Earlier this week, Alex Malerba posted photos and a video on his Instagram account describing his emotional proposal to his longtime boyfriend with the help of Clarkson.

He excitedly wrote, “Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES.”

In an interview with ET online, Malerba describes the moment, “Kelly was performing at IHG’s conference, which I was attending. I am a huge fan so I made sure I was in the front. During the show Kelly actually called me out for being so dedicated and how I helped her remember the words to some songs by watching my lips move. She asked my name and told me she loved me. After the show, I saw her doing a meet-and-greet. I told the security and staff that I was the one she was talking about on stage and they all knew and said they would ask her if she would meet me. My heart was racing. After she gave approval, I went back for the photograph. During this time I told her that I was planning on proposing to my boyfriend during the show but it would be better if she could help! She looked at me and said, ‘GO GET HIM NOW! LETS DO IT!’ I went running outside to get him, after that it’s where the video picks up of us entering the room.”

Catch the cute moment below!