Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1991

Thursday, June 22
The year was 1991…there were one million computers on the internet…ted turner was time magazines man of the year…and a guy named Bill Gates borrowed a business book from Warren Buffett that he never returned.
U2-Mysterious Ways
Extreme-More Than Words
C+C Music Factory-Gonna Make You Sweat
R.E.M.-Losing My Religion
Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch-Good Vibrations
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Learning To Fly
EMF-Unbelievable
DNA feat Suzanne Vega-Tom’s Diner
Bryan Adams-(Everything I Do) I Do It For You