Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1991

June 22, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: 1991, Jack FM, June 22, Music, Nine @ 9, Today

Thursday, June 22

The year was 1991…there were one million computers on the internet…ted turner was time magazines man of the year…and a guy named Bill Gates borrowed a business book from Warren Buffett that he never returned.

U2-Mysterious Ways

Extreme-More Than Words

C+C Music Factory-Gonna Make You Sweat

R.E.M.-Losing My Religion

Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch-Good Vibrations

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Learning To Fly

EMF-Unbelievable

DNA feat Suzanne Vega-Tom’s Diner

Bryan Adams-(Everything I Do) I Do It For You

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live