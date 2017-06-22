IKEA Launches Investigation After Bowl Sets Man’s Grapes On Fire

Retail giant IKEA has launched an investigation into the allegations of a customer who claims his Ikea ‘Blanda blank’ metal bowl set his grapes on fire.

Richard Walter said he was enjoying a nice bowl of grapes outside of his home in Sweden, which happens to be in the middle of a heatwave.  He started smelling smoke, at first thinking it might have been from a neighbor’s barbecue party.  But after looking at his bowl, he quickly determined that it was not a neighbor’s barbecue party that caused the smoke.

Walter told the Aftonbladet, “I saw it was burning in the grape bowl.  How is that possible, I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where (the sun) hit the twigs, and that’s where it started.”

Reflection from the sunlight caused heat to focus on a singular point, thus causing the grape’s twigs to catch fire.  IKEA spokesperson Emil Erikkson said, “We take this information very seriously and will now investigate what happened.”

Via The Local

