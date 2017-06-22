IKEA Launches Investigation After Bowl Sets Man’s Grapes On Fire

Retail giant IKEA has launched an investigation into the allegations of a customer who claims his Ikea ‘Blanda blank’ metal bowl set his grapes on fire.

Ikea 500.572.54 Blanda Blank Serving Bowl, Stainless Steel, 11-Inch, Silver http://t.co/Uo71ENqhEC pic.twitter.com/XXtLGTAUro — Kitchen and dinning (@KitchenDinning) June 29, 2015

Richard Walter said he was enjoying a nice bowl of grapes outside of his home in Sweden, which happens to be in the middle of a heatwave. He started smelling smoke, at first thinking it might have been from a neighbor’s barbecue party. But after looking at his bowl, he quickly determined that it was not a neighbor’s barbecue party that caused the smoke.

Walter told the Aftonbladet, “I saw it was burning in the grape bowl. How is that possible, I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where (the sun) hit the twigs, and that’s where it started.”

Reflection from the sunlight caused heat to focus on a singular point, thus causing the grape’s twigs to catch fire. IKEA spokesperson Emil Erikkson said, “We take this information very seriously and will now investigate what happened.”

Via The Local

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter