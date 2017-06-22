Fitness Model Killed By Bizarre Exploding Whipped Cream Can

Rebecca Burger, a French fitness blogger and model, was killed at the age of 33 last weekend in a very strange accident involving a whipped cream can. Her family claims that the canister exploded, hitting her chest and causing a fatal heart attack.

Her family has since posted a picture of the canister warning people that this was not an isolated incident. They claim there are “thousands” of similarly defective cans being used.

Via TMZ

