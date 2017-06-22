Fitness Model Killed By Bizarre Exploding Whipped Cream Can

Rebecca Burger, a French fitness blogger and model, was killed at the age of 33 last weekend in a very strange accident involving a whipped cream can. Her family claims that the canister exploded, hitting her chest and causing a fatal heart attack.

Dernière journée à Sanur☀️Je n'ai pas trouvé de salle dans le coin donc j'ai improvisé un petit circuit en plein air ce matin, le top 😊🌿 ______________________________________________________________ Last day in Sanur☀️I did not found a gym in the area so I did a little circuit workout outside, It was awesome😊🌿 A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on May 13, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

Her family has since posted a picture of the canister warning people that this was not an isolated incident. They claim there are “thousands” of similarly defective cans being used.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Via TMZ