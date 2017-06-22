Depeche Mode Debut 360-Degree ‘Going Backwards’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Depeche Mode have areleased an innovative new music video for their latest track “Going Backwards.” The video was filmed with 360-degree technology and features a stripped-down performance of the single.

The video was directed by Timothy Saccenti, who is known for his dynamic and immersive photographic style. This video provides fans with the ideal video experience for the song off the band’s most recent album, Spirit, which came out March 17.

Watch “Going Backwards” below.