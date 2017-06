With the 9th pick in the NBA draft the Dallas Mavericks have picked Dennis Smith Jr.

The 19-year-old becomes the highest draft pick for the Mavericks since Dirk Nowitzki, who was also selected ninth in 1998. Smith is from North Carolina State, plays point guard and has averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 32 games. Check out the quick interview with head coach Rick Carlisle.