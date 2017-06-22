Check Out This Break Dancing Gorilla at The Dallas Zoo

June 22, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Zoo, Gorilla, Break Dancing

I bet your zoo doesn’t have a break dancing gorilla.

Meet Zola, he lives at Dallas Zoo, his supervisor Ashley Orr caught him twirling, splashing and just going ape during his enrichment time. According to the Dallas Zoo’s YouTube page “Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors. Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favorite blue pool!” Check out the video, below or just go check him out at the zoo for your self.

