All Access With Billy Kidd: Interview With Greg Kihn

The Greg Kihn Band is Back!

Billy Kidd got a chance tos peak with Greg Kihn himself about his first studio album in 20 years, ‘Rekihndled’, playing with his son, and the upcoming tour.

Kihn, who has been working in radio for the past 20 years, said that he loves being back writing songs, and touring, with his new band, that included his son.

“We wanted to do an album that sounded like the Greg Kihn band. These are younger guys now, I am having a whole new badge of songs. I feel like I had a creative burst. It was really easy to write these songs, we had so much fun making the album. It wasn’t like work. We were just having fun man,” he said.

