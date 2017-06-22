Alarm Clock Stuck In Man’s Wall Has Gone Off Everyday For 13 Years Straight

In 2004, Jerry Lynn had an ingenious idea to figure out where he needed to puncture a hole in his wall for some home repairs.

He took an alarm clock attached to some string, and dropped it through an air vent on the second floor of his home. He set its timer, hoping that when it rang, he’d know where to place the hole that he needed to pull a television wire through. Lynn told CBS Pittsburgh, “I thought it was convenient at the time.”

Unfortunately, as Lynn lowered the alarm clock on a string, he suddenly heard a thud, as the string snapped, and the clock crashed to the ground. The clock survived the fall though, and sure enough the alarm rang at the time Lynn set for it. The next day it rang again. And then the next day. And the next. Lynn figured after a few months the battery might run out. 13 years later, that sucker is still ringing.

Lynn told CBS, “It is still going off every day. And during daylight savings time it goes off at ten minutes ’til eight. And during standard time it goes off at ten minutes to seven at night.” The Lynns have learned to live with the alarms, but say their guests are still startled by the noise. “It starts with a soft ‘beep, beep, beep, beep’ and it gets louder and closer together, and people are like, ‘What is that?'”

Via CBS

