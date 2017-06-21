WATCH: Woman On Bike Chases Runaway Dog Through Traffic

June 21, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Chase, Dog, gopro, Mexico, Runaway, Trafic, Video

This video is so crazy, its hard to believe its even real. We’re not sure why this woman was wearing a GoPro on her helmet, but good thing she was, because this first person chase deserves an Oscar. It’s every bit as thrilling as it is miraculous. Both the dog and biker are constantly dodging the chaotic traffic around them.

You keep thinking that one of them has to get hit at some point but they never do. Its like a perfectly choreographed James Bond car chase.

Here’s the craziest thing… it wasn’t even her dog!

Via Barstool Sports 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live