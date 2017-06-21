VIDEO: Majestic Bald Eagle Swoops In To Steal Salmon Filet

June 21, 2017 5:58 PM
Eagles are the kings of the sky. As frustrating as it must be to have a bird of prey swoop in and steal your food, it sure is an amazing thing to watch. But you kind of have to wonder if this video was staged just a little bit. The camera work is perfect, and that salmon seems to be perfectly placed. This guy probably saw the mighty eagle circling his territory and set up some bate, knowing he’d get a viral video out of it… but does that really mater?

Either way you can’t argue that eagles aren’t amazing. Lets just be thankful that they’re not bigger or they’d be snatching up people rather than salmon.

