Uber Founder Travis Kalanick Resigns as CEO

Uber founder Travis Kalanick has resigned from his position as CEO. The move follows after reports that major investors in the company demanded the chief executive officer resign almost immediately. Of those investors included one of Uber’s biggest shareholders, capital firm Benchmark. The demand for the resignation of Kalanick to step down was delivered in a letter to the chief executive while he was in Chicago.

With Uber’s rough year of events all mostly tied to Kalanick, the company is trying to move past its difficult history. Kalanick has released in a statement, “I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight.”

Travis Kalanick stepped down as CEO of Uber after investor pressure: “You must immediately and permanently resign.” https://t.co/LeHzL3CEEZ — NYT Business (@nytimesbusiness) June 21, 2017