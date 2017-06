Finally the world of ‘Star Wars’ is coming to Netflix for your instant streaming pleasure. Coming in July, ‘Rouge One’ will officially be the first non-animated ‘Star Wars’ film on Netflix.

This is all part of a new deal with the streaming service where titles Disney properties, like Marvel and Lucasfilms, will be released on Netflix before any other streaming service.

Sadly, this deal only applies to movies released after 2016, so we won’t be getting any of the original six films.

