New Study Shows Who The Best and Worst Fans are in The NFL

June 21, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: best, Fans, NFL, worst

Is it really a surprise that the Dallas Cowboys have the best fan base?

This new study comes from Dr. Mike Lewis of Emory’s Goizueta Business School. The study uses 3 categories to judge each teams fan base, online social engagement: willingness to stand up for a team online across multiple social networks. Home and road game attendance: how well a team draws fans on and off the road. And finally gear merchandise: willingness to support a given team, regardless of the win-loss record. Does this list of the best and worst make sense let us know what you think in the comments.

Teams with best fans in the NFL

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Philadelphia Eagles
  4. New York Giant
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. New Orleans Saints
  7.  Chicago Bears
  8. Denver Broncos
  9. Green Bay Packers
  10. San Francisco 49’s

Teams with the worst fans in the NFL

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Los Angels Rams
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. St. Louis Cardinals
  7. Cleveland Browns
  8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  9. Los Angels Chargers
  10. Minnesota Vikings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live