New Study Shows Who The Best and Worst Fans are in The NFL

Is it really a surprise that the Dallas Cowboys have the best fan base?

This new study comes from Dr. Mike Lewis of Emory’s Goizueta Business School. The study uses 3 categories to judge each teams fan base, online social engagement: willingness to stand up for a team online across multiple social networks. Home and road game attendance: how well a team draws fans on and off the road. And finally gear merchandise: willingness to support a given team, regardless of the win-loss record. Does this list of the best and worst make sense let us know what you think in the comments.

Teams with best fans in the NFL

Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles New York Giant Pittsburgh Steelers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49’s

Teams with the worst fans in the NFL