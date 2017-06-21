New Study Shows Who The Best and Worst Fans are in The NFL

Is it really a surprise that the Dallas Cowboys have the best fan base?
This new study comes from Dr. Mike Lewis of Emory’s Goizueta Business School. The study uses 3 categories to judge each teams fan base, online social engagement: willingness to stand up for a team online across multiple social networks. Home and road game attendance: how well a team draws fans on and off the road. And finally gear merchandise: willingness to support a given team, regardless of the win-loss record. Does this list of the best and worst make sense let us know what you think in the comments.
Teams with best fans in the NFL
- Dallas Cowboys
- New England Patriots
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giant
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49’s
Teams with the worst fans in the NFL
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angels Rams
- Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cleveland Browns
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angels Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings