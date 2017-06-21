Man Dangles Baby Out Of 15th Floor Window Demanding “Facebook Likes”

It’s crazy how they just let anyone take care of kids nowadays.

A man in Algeria posted a photo on Facebook showing him dangle his young child off of a 15th floor balcony, demanding “1,000 likes or [he] will drop him.”

Luckily, the man was immediately reported for this act, was arrested, and is being charged with endangering the baby’s life. Apparently, the man and baby are cousins, and the baby’s father pleaded with the courts to forgive the man, saying he had just been playing a game.

The courts didn’t really see it that way, thankfully.

Via BBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter