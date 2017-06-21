Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Hire Surrogate for Third Child

According to a TMZ report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have agreed to hire a surrogate to carry their third child. Kim Kardashian has made it clear both on and off set that she is wanting another child. Doctors have advised Kardashian West to not go through with another pregnancy though.

After her second pregnancy, Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta during her last pregnancy. Placenta accreta is a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and can be very life-threatening.

The deal Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made with an agency for a surrogate is as follows:

$45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments

If she gives birth to more than one child, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid

If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000

Kim and Kanye have also agreed to pay the required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy,” Kardashian West told her mother, Kris Jenner, on the show.

A few other restrictions have been set in place for the potential surrogate. You can read more here.