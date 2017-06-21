How Exactly Did Jonah Hill Get So Ripped?

Anybody seen Jonah Hill lately? We remember him as the chubby guy from Superbad, and 21 Jump Street, and Wolf of Wall Street, but lately, he has been getting absolutely shredded.

Hill gained 40 pounds to play Efraim Diveroli in War Dogs, and since then has lost all that weight and more. The two-time Academy Award nominated actor revealed how he lost the weight, saying that it happened after some super secret advice from 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum. Hill explained during an interview saying, “I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape? Channing’s response? “Yes, you dumb m*********er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

More seriously, Hill revealed the “secret” to his weight loss was mostly a change of diet. “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat and to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me.”

Another thing Hill had to cut back on was beer, something he was vehemently against. “I went to a nutritionist and I said, ‘I’ll lost weight, I’ll eat healthier and whatever, but figure out how I can drink beer’. It’s so annoying because when I don’t drink beer, I get really really thin. Then when I drink beer, I get a little bigger.”

