George Clooney Just Sold His Tequila Company For $1 Billion

If George Clooney wasn’t crazy wealthy before, which he was, he just got hundreds of millions of dollars richer, probably making him the wealthiest actor in Hollywood. For those of you who didn’t know, Clooney owns a tequila company called Casamigos.

Well, he’s selling the company to Diageo for $1 billion! Reports say the deal will close in the second half of 2017 with an initial pay out of $700 million, but depending on performance Diageo could pay an additional $300 million over the next ten years.

Clooney had complete faith in the brand from the beginning. Having George Clooney as the face of your tequila definitely helps… Clooney and his co-owners plan to stay on with the company after the sale. In classic Clooney fashion he said, “We’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

