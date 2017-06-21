FBI Investigating Stabbing at Flint, Michigan Airport as Possible Terror Attack

A police officer was stabbed at Bishop International Airport on Wednesday morning in Flint, Michigan. The incident is currently being investigated as a terror attack. The officer has been identified as Lt. Jeff Neville. The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police, but has been changed to stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Mayor of Flint, Kren Weaver has said in a statement, “Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day. I want the public to know that several agencies are involved and working to ensure the situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe.”

Bishop International Airport was immediately evacuated but has since been cleared and deemed safe for travelers.

The MSP is on scene at Bishop Airport. The officer is in critical condition Please keep the officer in your prayers. The airport is closed pic.twitter.com/QKjaprVObw — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 21, 2017

