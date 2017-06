An F-16 fighter jet suddenly caught fire at the Ellington Airport in Houston while attempting to take off on Wednesday morning. Ellington Airport also serves as an Air National Guard base. Airport officials have yet to explain the cause of the fire.

Houston fire and rescue responded to a ‘downed aircraft.’ When they arrived the pilot had already ejected and the jet was engulfed in flames. The pilot has since been taken to a nearby hospital but his condition is unknown.

Via NBC DFW