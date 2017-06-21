Ellen Welcomes Three Grand Prairie Students With Incredible Anti-Bullying Message

Several students at Grand Prairie High School pulled a prank on their classmate, Lillian Skinner, by telling her she had been nominated for Homecoming Court.

When they got word, Lillian’s friends, Anahi Alvarez and Naomi Martinez, promised that if either of them won the Homecoming Queen crown, they would make things right. So when Alvarez was elected, they made good on their promise, and presented Lillian with the title.

Ellen brought all three onto her show, and deemed them all Homecoming Queens, giving them each a crown, and took a photo of the three friends which she said will hang in the halls backstage next to pictures of their favorite celebrity guests. Oh, and she also gave them all $10,000 scholarships!

Via NBC

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter