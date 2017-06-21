Amazon Will Now Let Customers Try on Clothes Before They Buy

The company that just bought Whole Foods, is about to solve one of the biggest problems with online clothes-shopping: buying something you haven’t tried on.

Amazon’s new initiative, Prime Wardrobe, allows you to shop online from Prime-verified retailers, ship three or more items to your doorstep, and pay only for the clothing you keep. You have seven days to give back the rest, using a prepaid return label — and if you keep three to four pieces from your shipment, you get 10 percent off each one. If you keep more than five items, you get 20 percent off per item.

-source via cosmopolitan.com