Amazon Will Now Let Customers Try on Clothes Before They Buy

June 21, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, Cloths, jack fm 100.3, Prime, shopping, Try On, Wardrobe

The company that just bought Whole Foods, is about to solve one of the biggest problems with online clothes-shopping: buying something you haven’t tried on.

Amazon’s new initiative, Prime Wardrobe, allows you to shop online from Prime-verified retailers, ship three or more items to your doorstep, and pay only for the clothing you keep. You have seven days to give back the rest, using a prepaid return label — and if you keep three to four pieces from your shipment, you get 10 percent off each one. If you keep more than five items, you get 20 percent off per item.

-source via cosmopolitan.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live