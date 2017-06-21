9-Year-Old Amazes Crowd With Incredible Rendition Of “My Heart Will Go On” On America’s Got Talent

Celine Tam’s parents named their daughter in honor of the famous singer, and the nine-year-old proved worthy to share the same name after her stunning performance on America’s Got Talent. In fact, her parents are such huge fans, when Celine’s baby sister was born, she was named Dion.

Celine stunned the crowd and received a standing ovation from all four judges after an amazing rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.” All four judges showered praise on her, calling it “incredible,” with Heidi Klum saying, “You got all the notes right. It was beautiful. You’re beautiful.”

Check out Celine’s amazing performance for yourself below!

Via Gold Derby

