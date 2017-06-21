10 Things Texans Love Most About Summer

June 21, 2017 5:49 AM By JT
It’s certainly starting to feel like Summer, huh?

All of a sudden, it seems, the temperature is already approaching 100, and believe it or not, that’s something we’re not totally looking forward to.  Still, the heat is a small price to pay for all those hours we’ll spend out by the pool, barbecuing, or hanging out with the peeps.  Summer’s like that.

We have a list of ten things Texans love about Summer, and there is no doubt you have all thought every single thing on this list at one point or another!

1- Complaining about the weather

2- Bumming at a friend’s/parent’s/co-worker’s/neighbor’s pool

3- Walking into a building with air conditioning after being outside

4- Ice Cubes

5- Posting pictures of the temperature online

6- Cold Showers

7- Naps during the heat of the day.

8- Wearing sweat stains like a team jersey.

9- Finding a friend who owns a boat, and becoming their loyal first mate.

10- The thought that Winter will be here before we know it.

Let us know if you think we missed anything on this list!

