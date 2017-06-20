Twenty-One Pilots Disses Coachella

The band was headlining Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware Friday night when frontman Tyler Joseph gave Coachella a scathing review: “It’s not that we don’t like Coachella, it’s just that we can’t stand it.”

It’s unclear if Tyler was just pumping up the crowd, but Coachella gets a bad rep for being an overcrowded cash cow where people care more about their outfits than the music onstage. Twenty One Pilots has never played the festival, but interestingly enough, both Coachella and Firefly are produced by promoter Goldenvoice. So, if anything, it seems the diss was aimed at the type of crowd Coachella draws.

-source via TMZ.com