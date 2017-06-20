Sleeping In On The Weekends Could Help You Lose Weight

A recent study that said sleeping in on the weekends was bad for your health … but now there’s this … Research published in the journal Sleeps suggests that sleeping in on the weekends could actually have some benefits.

The study revealed that people who slept too little throughout the week and caught up on sleep on the weekends had slightly lower BMIs (body mass index) than those who slept too little all week and did not compensate on weekends.

The study found this might have something do with the fact that getting too little sleep can disrupt your hormones and metabolism.

So make sure to turn that alarm clock off over the weekend.

source: Cosmo